Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average is $223.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

