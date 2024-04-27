Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.47. 210,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 954,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 623,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 494,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

