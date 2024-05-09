CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Desjardins

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.93.
View Our Latest Analysis on CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.