CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Desjardins

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.93.

Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$15.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

