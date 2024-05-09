Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Permian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Permian Resources to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

