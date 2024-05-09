Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Compass Point from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

AMBC stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a PE ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

