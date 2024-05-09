Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $437,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 178,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in UGI by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

