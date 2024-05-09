Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) CAO Raymond Todd Barrett Buys 3,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) CAO Raymond Todd Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $89,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

