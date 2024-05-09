HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.56.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.85. The company had a trading volume of 742,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,517. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.65 and its 200-day moving average is $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.