Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,040 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

