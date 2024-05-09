U.S. Physical Therapy’s (USPH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

USPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

