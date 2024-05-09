Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $40.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,102. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

