iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,141,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 841,028 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $23.15.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 5.1% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 189,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 23.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.