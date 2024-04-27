B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.34. 1,130,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,399,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

