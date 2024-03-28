Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

