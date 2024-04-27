Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

