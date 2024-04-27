HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 473.0% from the March 31st total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUB Cyber Security stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,860 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of HUB Cyber Security worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 1,267,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,618,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. HUB Cyber Security has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $10.50.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

