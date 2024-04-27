iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETEC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.29. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Get iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF alerts:

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.