iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ETEC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.29. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $27.42.
iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Company Profile
