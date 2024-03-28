Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

NFLX traded down $9.22 on Thursday, hitting $604.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $634.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $261.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

