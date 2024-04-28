Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $287.76

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.76 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.68). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.68), with a volume of 24,944 shares.

Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.87. The company has a market cap of £87.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,862.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Global Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3,125.00%.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

