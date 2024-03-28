Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Increased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 637,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

