CPA Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.87. 2,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

