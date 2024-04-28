Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAGE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.72.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

