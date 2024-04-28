Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Everbridge by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

