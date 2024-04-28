Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.22

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.22 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 92.25 ($1.14). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 44,815 shares changing hands.

Transense Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £14.44 million, a PE ratio of 859.09 and a beta of 0.34.

About Transense Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.