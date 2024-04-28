Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
Cellectis Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectis
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.