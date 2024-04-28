Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

