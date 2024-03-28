Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 28th (AKBA, ALLY, AROC, ATEC, AXP, AXSM, BAC, BRZE, BWXT, CCL)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 28th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $229.00 to $243.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $108.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $263.00 to $252.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $115.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $61.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $13.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $143.00 to $140.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $155.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $725.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $629.00 to $726.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $680.00 to $790.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $673.00 to $765.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $790.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $660.00 to $750.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $660.00 to $775.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $276.00 to $259.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $432.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $303.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $130.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 435 ($5.50) to GBX 455 ($5.75). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $152.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $131.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $134.00 to $146.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $495.00 to $500.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $76.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $2.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $96.00 to $100.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $146.00 to $157.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $1.80 to $1.60. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $15.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.70 to $4.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $184.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $194.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $407.00 to $436.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $275.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $345.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $3.00 to $2.50. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $122.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $2.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $37.00 to $39.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $44.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $96.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $315.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $22.90 to $19.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

