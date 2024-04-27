Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 446,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. 273,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

