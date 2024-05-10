Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.1 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:AKZOF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.10. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

