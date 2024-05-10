Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 4,616.10 ($57.99) and last traded at GBX 4,400 ($55.28), with a volume of 7190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($55.15).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,212.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($51.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,861.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,735.04. The company has a market capitalization of £19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,787.23 and a beta of 0.66.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Stories
