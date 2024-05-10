Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.31 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

