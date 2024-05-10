Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Increases By 212.5%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
OTCMKTS:APELY remained flat at $20.36 during midday trading on Friday. 4,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Alps Alpine
