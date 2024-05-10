Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $186.39 and last traded at $188.00. 8,569,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,627,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.76.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,076,710,066.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

