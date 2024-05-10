Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 184,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Down 3.9 %
Asia Broadband stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 3,799,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,777. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
