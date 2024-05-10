Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 184,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Down 3.9 %

Asia Broadband stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 3,799,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,777. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

