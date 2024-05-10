Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $57.33.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
