Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.43 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.62 EPS.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODD traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 418,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.