Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.43 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.62 EPS.
NASDAQ:ODD traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 418,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
