Short Interest in AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Rises By 1,100.0%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AFC Ajax Price Performance
Shares of AFCJF stock remained flat at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. AFC Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
AFC Ajax Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Ajax
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.