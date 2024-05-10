Short Interest in AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Rises By 1,100.0%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AFCJF stock remained flat at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. AFC Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

