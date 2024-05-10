Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 341.4%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,733,400 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the April 15th total of 4,017,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 900.2 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Air China has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
Air China Company Profile
