Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Grows By 341.4%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,733,400 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the April 15th total of 4,017,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 900.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Air China has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

