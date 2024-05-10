Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 1,103.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,361. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

