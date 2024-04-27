Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Zevra Therapeutics worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZVRA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ ZVRA remained flat at $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,256. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

