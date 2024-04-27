Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,635 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 158,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,108.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,945. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

