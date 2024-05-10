Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URG. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $348,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

