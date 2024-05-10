Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,187,000 after buying an additional 880,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HPE opened at $17.10 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

