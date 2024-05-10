Analysts Set Expectations for Sangoma Technologies Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.86 million.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.