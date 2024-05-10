B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.28. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.27%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 170.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.