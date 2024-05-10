Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Issues Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance
Shares of MSDL stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. 24,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 63.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
