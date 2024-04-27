Alesco Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 143,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

