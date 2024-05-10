Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 113,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,760. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

