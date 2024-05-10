Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Golden Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.
Golden Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %
Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 113,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,760. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDEN
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Entertainment
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.