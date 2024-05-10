James River Group Holdings, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

James River Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. James River Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $295.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

