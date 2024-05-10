Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,820. The firm has a market cap of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Capital BDC

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.