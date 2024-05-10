Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.11

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of CCAP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,820. The firm has a market cap of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
