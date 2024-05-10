Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 448,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,533. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 0.95.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIHL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

